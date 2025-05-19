71-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man in downtown Atlanta.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Baker Street.

Police said the victim was using a crosswalk when a driver in a black car hit him. The driver then took off without stopping, according to police.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Micheal A. Crabtree.

Investigators have not released the make and model of the car they are searching for.

Anyone who has information can contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.

