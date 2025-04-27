59-year-old woman dies after being hit by vehicle in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a woman was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, police said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to a pedestrian crash near 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

When officers arrived, they learned a 59-year-old woman had been hit by a vehicle.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries, APD said.

Investigators said the woman was lying on the road when she was hit.

According to officials, the driver remained on the scene. At this time, no charges are pending in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

