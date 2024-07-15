5 GA cities make list of 100 most charming towns in America

MONROE, Ga. — Three Georgia cities have made a new list of the most charming small towns in America.

High5Casino.com compared 161 small towns in the U.S. across 22 relative indicators grouped in four categories: Essentials (cost of living, safety, job market), lifestyle (entertainment venues, access to nature, amenities, climate), housing (home affordability and housing demand) and community (population density/age, access to healthcare, education.)

They were then ranked on a 100-point scale.

Five Georgia towns made the list.

Madison, in Morgan County, came in at #4 with a score of 52. The town has a 0% unemployment rate and has been named the “prettiest small town in America.”

Adairsville in Bartow County came in at #21. Jekyll Island on Georgia’s coast came in at #47. Dahlonega in Lumpkin County came in at #53 and Helen, the German-inspired mountain town in White County came in at #96.

The #1 most charming small town in America will require a heavy winter coat. Homer, Alaska came out on top for its below-average property prices and access to outdoor activities.

