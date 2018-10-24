  • 5-car crash in Atlanta ends with dump truck landing on woman's car

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a five-car crash that involved a dump truck in Atlanta.

    The crash happened at West Marietta Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

    Channel 2’s Tom Regan is at the scene, where he learned the dump truck went off an embankment and landed on a woman's care before it caught fire.

    He’s gathering details about what led to the crash for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    The woman was not hurt.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories