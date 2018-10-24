5-car crash in Atlanta ends with dump truck landing on woman's car

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a five-car crash that involved a dump truck in Atlanta.
The crash happened at West Marietta Street and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan is at the scene, where he learned the dump truck went off an embankment and landed on a woman's care before it caught fire.
He’s gathering details about what led to the crash for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
BREAKING: Dump truck crashes through wall and bursts into flames after serving to avoid chain collision accident. Live report at noon. pic.twitter.com/2RBOFAsgQl— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) October 24, 2018
The woman was not hurt.
BREAKING: Woman narrowly escapes death after runaway dump truck crashes through wall and lands on her car, catching fire. Live report at noon pic.twitter.com/UmuaRfSDWo— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) October 24, 2018
