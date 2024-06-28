5 candidates to battle it out for Atlanta City Council at-large seat for Post 3

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Office of the Municipal Clerk announced Thursday evening that five candidates had qualified to run for a contested, at-large city council seat.

The Post 3 seat opened in March when then-council member Keisha Waites resigned to run for a position as the Fulton County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts.

On Thursday, the clerk’s office said the qualifying period for candidates was over, and the special election for the City Council Post 3 At-Large seat would proceed.

An at-large seat is a citywide election, meaning the winner will have to court voters across the city, rather than focus on specific neighborhoods to win.

The special election will be held Nov. 5 along with the general election, per state law, according to city officials.

According to the announcement from the municipal clerk, if a run-off election is needed, it will be held on Dec. 3.

The candidates for election are:

Nicole Evans Jones

Devin Barrington- Ward

Duvwon Robinson

Amber Connor

Eshé Collins

Whoever wins the race will serve the remainder of the unexpired at-large seat’s term, through Dec. 31, 2025.

