The 38th annual Dragon Con: A who’s who of secret identities

ATLANTA — Every Labor Day weekend in downtown Atlanta, guests at the Hyatt Hotel are kindly reminded to check their true identities at the revolving door.

They gave us their names:

“My name is Ragun.”

“I’m a covert Mandalorian.”

“I’m Willy Wonka.”

“And I’m Willy Wonka.”

In a world of alter egos, nothing compares to Dragon Con. When you’re there, you’re family.

“Atlanta is a wonderful artist, fun, geeky town. We all get to come together and rejoice,” Dragon Con Spokesperson Jo Garland said.

The largest pop culture convention in the galaxy—or in a galaxy far, far away—is celebrating its 38th birthday.

Most of the fans are dressed in their Sunday best. Superheroes like Aquaman.

“The transition from Atlantis to Atlanta is an easy one overall,” he said.

Supervillains like Harley Quinn.

“Has she located Batman yet?” Petersen asked Quinn.

“Well, even if I did, I do have a nice kiss to give him!” she said.

The lucky ones lodge at one of the event’s host hotels. At the Hyatt on Peachtree Street, all the rooms for this year’s Con were booked before the end of last year’s con.

“We’re completely sold out. I mean, the whole city is doing great. You’re talking about 75,000 people,” Hyatt General Manager Derrick Morrow said.

It’s an event no one wants to miss. “Every time I come back for the Con it really does feel like home. It feels like one big family reunion,” Aquaman said.

“I really just miss all my friends. Dragon Con is the best place to come and find them,” Quinn said.

