Dragon Con names 2024 Guests of Honor

Author Nancy Kress and artist John Picacio will be honored at the Dragon Con 2024 convention as its Literary and Artist Guests of Honor.

Dragon Con, Atlanta’s internationally known pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi, and gaming convention, returns to Atlanta from Thursday, Aug. 29 to Monday, Sept. 2 with events and activities across five host hotels – Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree, and Courtland Grand Hotel – and AmericasMart Buildings #2 and #3.

Dragon Con 2023

From its first convention in 1987, Dragon Con has spotlighted the authors and artists whose creative contributions have breathed life into the realms of fantasy and science fiction as Literary and Artist Guests of Honor. Both Kress and Picacio will be recognized throughout the event and will be on hand to meet fans and participate in panels to provide insight into their success and love of fandom.

Nancy Kress is a multi-award-winning science fiction author whose work explores the far reaches of science and its impact on humanity. Kress, a prolific writer, has penned over thirty books, including acclaimed novels such as Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Beggars in Spain and the multiple Nebula Award-winning Fall series. Her stories delve into genetic engineering, societal change, and the ethical dilemmas of a future shaped by technology. Beyond novels, Kress is a skilled writer of short stories and a passionate advocate for the craft, having served as a columnist for Writer’s Digest and instructor at workshops like Clarion. For more information, visit https://nancykress.com/

John Picacio is an award-winning artist renowned for his captivating illustrations in the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and horror. Over his illustrious career, Picacio has brought iconic scenes to life for major franchises including Star Trek and X-Men, as well as gracing the covers of bestselling books by George R.R. Martin, Michael Moorcock, and countless others. A master of both traditional and digital techniques, Picacio’s artwork is celebrated for its depth, vibrancy, and imaginative portrayal of fantastical worlds. He is a three-time Hugo Award winner and has garnered numerous accolades throughout his career, solidifying his place as a leading light in the genre. For more information about John, please visit https://johnpicacio.com/

Dragon Con 2023 Parade

