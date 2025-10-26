3 teens shot near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA — Atlanta investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left three teens hurt.

Atlanta police responded to a person shot call just before midnight on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW. The location is about 0.2 miles from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy who had all sustained apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

They were all alert, conscious, and breathing, and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to police, the three victims were standing outside near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW when they heard gunfire and subsequently sustained their injuries.

Their identities were not released. APD investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group