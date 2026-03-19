3 facing charges in federal gun trafficking case from Georgia to DC

ATLANTA — Three people are facing dozens of charges between them related to a federal gun trafficking investigation.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Mikellen Clements, Kemith Calvin and Laytayah Gross were charged with firearms trafficking and conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking for coordinating dozens of fraudulent gun purchases in Georgia.

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“These defendants allegedly coordinated dozens of fraudulent gun purchases in Georgia and directly or indirectly put guns in the hands of out-of-state criminals,” U.S Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement.

Hertzberg said from May 2023 to August 2024, the defendants helped straw purchase nearly 70 firearms from federal licensed gun dealers in north Georgia, then trafficked them north to the state of Maryland and the area around the nation’s capital.

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USAO said at least 15 of the guns were recovered by police in the Maryland and District of Columbia area.

“Several of the firearms were recovered in connection with suspected drug trafficking activities, and multiple firearms are also under investigation in connection with drive-by shootings,” officials said.

Of the guns found in the Maryland area, the Justice Department said one was found and taken from a juvenile at a high school while loaded with 17 rounds in the magazine.

Gross and Calvin appeared in federal court on March 5 and March 10, respectively, and pled not guilty to their charges.

Clements faces 42 counts of making false statements in addition to federal charges for firearms trafficking and conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking.

USDOJ said Clements also faces local charges in the District of Columbia.

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