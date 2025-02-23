3 arrested after crashing stolen car used in metro Atlanta robbery

ATLANTA — Three juveniles were taken into custody after a police chase involving a stolen car ended in a crash Saturday night, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Around 10:14 p.m., GSP said they found a Dodge Charger that was stolen in a DeKalb County robbery a few hours prior.

Troopers tried to stop the car, but the driver sped away, initiating a chase. GSP said the driver crashed near the intersection of Marietta Street and Hampton Street.

After crashing, the driver and a passenger jumped out of the car and ran into a parking garage.

A K9 was able to track one of the suspects. The other suspect climbed a wall and tried to continue to run, GSP said.

Once the suspect got over the wall, a trooper Tased the suspect, officials said. The two suspects who ran from the car were arrested. A third suspect was also arrested. All three were identified as juveniles. Their ages and identities were not released.

Authorities said they searched the car and found three handguns. One was reported stolen and had an illegally modified switch affixed to it.

The robbery and crash remain under investigation.

