2 teens shot in Atlanta, taken to nearby fire station for help

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two teenage boys.

The teens were shot after midnight on Gun Club Road and taken by a relative to the fire station on the corner of Hollywood Road and Margaret Place NE.

They were then taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston for treatment.

Police say one of the victims was shot in the nose and the other was shot in the back.

Police have not yet released information on what led up to the shooting or any information on a suspect.

