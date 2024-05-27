Traffic stop for not wearing seat belts leads to drug, gun charges for 2 men in Bibb Co.

A traffic stop for not wearing seat belts led to the arrest of two men facing drug and gun charges in Bibb County.
On Sunday, May 26, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office saw a Honda Accord on Houston Avenue where the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.
When the deputy stopped the car, the passenger jumped out with a bookbag and tried to run away but was caught by deputies.
The driver of the car was wanted in a nearby county.
Deputies found prepackaged drugs inside the car and in the bookbag, including suspected ecstasy pills.
A loaded handgun was also found inside the car.
Both men were booked into the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
