Traffic stop for not wearing seat belts leads to drug, gun charges for 2 men in Bibb Co.

A traffic stop for not wearing seat belts led to the arrest of two men facing drug and gun charges in Bibb County.

On Sunday, May 26, a deputy with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office saw a Honda Accord on Houston Avenue where the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts.

When the deputy stopped the car, the passenger jumped out with a bookbag and tried to run away but was caught by deputies.

The driver of the car was wanted in a nearby county.

Deputies found prepackaged drugs inside the car and in the bookbag, including suspected ecstasy pills.

A loaded handgun was also found inside the car.

Both men were booked into the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

