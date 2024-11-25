18-year-old Tennessee murder suspect found hiding in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A suspect wanted for murder in Tennessee was caught in Atlanta last week following an eight-month-long manhunt.

Demetrio Ceballos, 18, was taken into custody on Nov. 18, according to the U.S. Marshals. He was found in Atlanta and captured without incident.

It was revealed that Ceballos was wanted in connection to the murder of Rozelle White.

According to officials, on March 25, White was shot to death in the 4400 block of Millbranch in Memphis, Tenn.

On Sept. 27, a warrant for first-degree murder and aggravated assault was issued for Ceballos.

The Memphis Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team began searching for Ceballos. The investigation led to Ceballos’ location in Atlanta. The USMS Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force assisted in the search.

He awaits extradition back to Shelby County, Tenn.

