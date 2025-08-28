17-year-old arrested for shooting at H.E. Holmes MARTA station

ATLANTA — The MARTA Police Department announced the arrest of a teenager accused of shooting a man in the stomach at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the shooting, which started as a fight in the pick-up area of the H.E. Holmes Station on Aug. 13.

After the two men fought around 2 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Gabriel Webb-Williams, ran from the scene through the parking lot before officers arrived.

The victim in the shooting was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Thursday, MARTA police said officers saw a man matching the shooter’s description around 7:45 a.m. at the H.E. Holmes Station.

Officers arrested the man, identified as Webb-Williams.

At the time of his arrest, Webb-Williams had a handgun in his possession, police said.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and criminal use of an article with alternate ID mark.

Webb-Williams’ victim has not been identified.

