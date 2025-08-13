Suspect on the run after shooting at H.E. Holmes MARTA station

ATLANTA — The MARTA police department says they are working with the Atlanta Police Department to find a man accused of shooting another at a busy train station.

The shooting happened in the bus loop at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station around 1:45 p.m., when two men got into a fight.

A MARTA spokeswoman said one man was shot and MARTA police patrolling the station responded immediately.

The victim was taken to the hospital and MARTA and Atlanta police are looking for the suspect.

Neither the shooter nor the victim have been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group