14-year-old boy driven to Grady after being shot at Northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they are trying to figure out what led to a teen boy being shot in Northwest Atlanta.

Investigators said the boy, 14, was driven to Grady Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the leg along Middleton Road.

