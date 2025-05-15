14-year-old boy driven to Grady after being shot at Northwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they are trying to figure out what led to a teen boy being shot in Northwest Atlanta.
Investigators said the boy, 14, was driven to Grady Memorial Hospital after he was shot in the leg along Middleton Road.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer at the scene.
