A hot Friday in store ahead of rain and storms this weekend

ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain and storms this weekend, but not before a hot day on Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 says we could see highs near 90 tomorrow, just one degree shy of the record high.

“Ninety degrees, it’s been a while,” Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said. The last time we were in the 90s was way back on Sept. 24.”

After the hot weather, we will have some rain and storms moving in overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

Then we will see isolated showers off and on throughout the rest of the weekend.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking the storms and timing them out LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

