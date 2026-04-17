Coach, teacher at Christian school facing new charge for what was on his phone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta Christian school teacher is facing a new charge after investigators went through his cell phone.

On Thursday, Joel Lulinski, 52, was arrested and charged with 27 counts of filming students at Lanier Christian Academy underneath their clothes.

On Friday, Hall County investigators charged Lulinski with a separate charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

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Investigators say that when they went through his phone, they found an image of a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. They say that investigation is unrelated to the one at Lanier Christian Academy.

He was previously being held on a $175,500 bond. Investigators say that because of this new charge, he is being held without bond.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Lulinski was a physical education teacher and football coach at Lanier Christian Academy in Flowery Branch. All of the victims are girls under the age of 16 and were recorded during school activities.

Lanier Christian Academy shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News that confirmed Lulinski had been employed at the school since 2019.

“While this news is devastating for the victims and heartbreaking for our school community, we are grateful this was reported. As a school family, we are shocked and grieved by these events,” officials wrote in part. “At times like this, we are grateful that our hope remains in Christ, and that His grace is sufficient (2 Corinthians 12:9), sustaining (Isaiah 43:1-3), and steadfast (Romans 5:1-5).”

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