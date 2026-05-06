$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Atlanta teenager

ATLANTA — The son of a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport employee has disappeared and a reward is being offered for information that helps bring him home.

Now, a $10,000 reward for information is being offered for tips that help find him.

According to the family of Ben Braithwaite, the 16-year-old disappeared from the family home on April 27.

He was reported missing the following morning.

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He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the Regency Trace neighborhood in southwest Atlanta.

Airport officials are urging the public to help find Ben and bring him home.

“We are asking our airport community to come together & support one of our own. A valued member of our airport community is searching for her 16 year old son, Benjamin Braithwaite, who is currently missing. If you have any info, please contact the authorities on the flyer,” airport officials wrote in a statement.

The family has set up a website to bring awareness to the missing teenager and to encourage tips to be sent in.

Anyone who sees the teen is asked to call 911 or Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4260.

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