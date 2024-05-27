1 person dead after being shot near the Trap Music Museum, APD investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in northwest Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Police say they responded to a person shot call just before 8 p.m. in the area of 630 Travis Street. The address corresponds with the Trap Music Museum.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When police arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim died on scene, first responders said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Person shot outside of Brookhaven shopping center in critical condition
- Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex
- Man sets Floyd County house on fire, killing mother because she wouldn’t sell it to him
We have a Channel 2 Action News photographer on scene and will provide the latest on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group