1 person dead after being shot near the Trap Music Museum, APD investigating

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in northwest Atlanta, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Police say they responded to a person shot call just before 8 p.m. in the area of 630 Travis Street. The address corresponds with the Trap Music Museum.

When police arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The victim died on scene, first responders said.

