Person shot outside of Brookhaven shopping center in critical condition

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person has been shot outside of what appears to be a shopping center in Brookhaven.

Police say they responded to an area near Johnson Ferry Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for a person shot call.

When they arrived, police say the located one of the involved parties, however, the victim who had been shot was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is believed to be critical, but stable.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide additional details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

