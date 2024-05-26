Person shot outside of Brookhaven shopping center in critical condition

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person has been shot outside of what appears to be a shopping center in Brookhaven.
Police say they responded to an area near Johnson Ferry Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for a person shot call.
When they arrived, police say the located one of the involved parties, however, the victim who had been shot was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is believed to be critical, but stable.
We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide additional details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
