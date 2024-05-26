DeKalb County

Person shot outside of Brookhaven shopping center in critical condition

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Brookhaven shopping center shooting When they arrived, police say the located one of the involved parties, however, the victim who had been shot was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is believed to be critical, but stable.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A person has been shot outside of what appears to be a shopping center in Brookhaven.

Police say they responded to an area near Johnson Ferry Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for a person shot call.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, police say the located one of the involved parties, however, the victim who had been shot was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is believed to be critical, but stable.

TRENDING STORIES:

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will provide additional details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WSB Gets Real about maternal death rates in Georgia, especially for women of color (WSB-TV)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read