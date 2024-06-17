Georgia Power recommends these money-saving tips to lower your electric bill this summer

ATLANTA — Summer officially begins Thursday and many Georgians are looking for ways to save money on their electric bill.

Georgia Power has some simple tips that can help.

They recommend you keep your thermostat set to 78 degrees and use fans to help cool you down.

Every degree higher than 78 on your thermostat can mean a 3-4% increase in energy use.

Changing your air filters regularly makes a big difference.

Standard air filters should be changed once a month and pleated air filters once every three months.

When it comes to doing the laundry, wash with cold water and avoid over-drying.

And make sure to clean your dryer’s lint trap before every load.

You can reduce the temperature in your home by avoiding using the oven or stove.

Consider using your microwave, slow cooker, outdoor grill, or smoker instead.

Close your curtains and blinds during the peak hours of the day to reduce the extra heat shining in from direct sunlight.

Make sure you keep your refrigerator fully stocked.

It’s easier to cool solids and liquids than it is to cool air.

Keeping your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer also helps.

Unplug your electronic devices when you’re not using them, use smart power strips, and you can choose energy-saving settings on new devices like smart TVs.

