Man fatally stabbed outside Buckhead apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death.
On Sunday just before 1:30 p.m., officers were called to 741 Morosgo Drive in northeast Atlanta regarding a person stabbed.
The address is the CORE at Lindbergh apartment complex.
When police arrived, they found a man had sustained a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s age and identity were not released.
Investigators are working to learn what led up to the incident. APD said officers detained a possible suspect in the area.
