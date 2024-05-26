Man sets Floyd County house on fire, killing mother because she wouldn’t sell it to him

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old Rome man was arrested after police say he intentionally set a house on fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday Rome police were called to a house fire on Addington Court. When officers arrived, they learned a woman was trapped inside. Flames were coming out the roof and around the front door.

Officers said they noticed a shirtless man on the side of the road. The man was identified as Timothy Edward Lary, 26.

Authorities said the resident of the home, grabbed the officer and said “He set the fire and my wife is inside! I want him to go to jail,” pointing to Lary on the side of the road.

Officers asked Lary, “Did you set fire to the house?” He answered, “Yeah I did.”

The father told police his son, Lary, “had been mad all day, working his way into a rage.“

The father told police that Lary’s mother owned the lot and they rented it from her. According to police, the father said that Lary believed the lot should belong to him. The father also said Lary wants his mother to sell the lot so he can have the money and be on his own.

TRENDING STORIES:

Timothy allegedly threatened that he was going to burn the house down while the father and his wife were at work. He then said that Lary took a bunch of papers and lit fire to them throwing them onto the mattress in his room.

The father said he yelled at his wife to get out of the home but when he went outside his wife was not there.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Once the fire was extinguished the 70-year-old victim’s body along with two cats and a dog were found in the back bedroom.

Lary was arrested and charged with neglect to a disabled adult and or elder person, three counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of arson, criminal damage to property, and two counts of aggravated assault and murder.

He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Controversial climbing wall still topic of conversation in metro Atlanta community That was one week after he was part of the unanimous vote to spend $60,000 to investigate removing and relocating the wall to a new location.

©2024 Cox Media Group