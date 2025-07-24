1 in custody after returning to scene of deadly gas station shooting, running from police

ATLANTA — One man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Southeast Atlanta.

It happened at 1675 Memorial Drive around 1 p.m.

Police said the accused shooter, Tavaris Williams, came back to the scene and then tried running away, but police were able to catch him and take him into custody.

Officers are currently trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. APD said charges are pending against Williams.

