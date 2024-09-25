1 critically injured in double shooting outside Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a double shooting outside a northwest Atlanta home.
Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot at 109 Victor Circle NW.
One person is in critical condition. The second victim is alert.
Police have not identified the victims or said what led up to the shooting.
