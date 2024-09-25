1 critically injured in double shooting outside Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a double shooting outside a northwest Atlanta home.

Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot at 109 Victor Circle NW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One person is in critical condition. The second victim is alert.

Police have not identified the victims or said what led up to the shooting.

We have a photographer heading to the scene for live updates on Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

2 people rushed to the hospital after being shot at DeKalb apartment complex

©2024 Cox Media Group