'Bad Boys III' filming shuts down part of Peachtree Road, slowing down traffic

ATLANTA - A movie shoot slowed down traffic Monday in Buckhead on Peachtree Road. Will Smith was seen in the area filming "Bad Boys for Life," affectionately known as "Bad Boys III."
There were traffic backups on Peachtree Road across the street from Lenox Square. Some people in the area told Channel 2’s Craig Lucie they were frustrated.
A film crew shut down one southbound lane of Peachtree Road in front of the Cyan Apartments, including the bike lane and sidewalk.
Lucie contacted the Georgia Department of Transportation and obtained the permit. It confirmed the shooting of "Bad Boys III" and said filming would wrap up Monday afternoon.
The permit says the crew requested for permission “to close a portion of State Route (SR) 141 (Peachtree Road) and conduct intermittent traffic control (ITC) in order to film segments of the movie 'Bad Boys 3' in the city of Atlanta. This event is scheduled for Monday, January 14, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.”
“I think it’s terrible. They should have an officer, at least one lane open,” Michael Dapice said.
They did have police at the scene guiding drivers and pedestrians and many Lucie spoke with said they weren't too inconvenienced.
“I think it’s great, good for our economy,” a driver stuck in traffic told Lucie.
“It is what it brings a lot of things to the city,” pedestrian John White said.
In the governor's 2017 fiscal report, Georgia went from spending $10 million in film incentives in 2005 to more than $140 million in 2010. By 2015, that number ballooned to more than a half-billion dollars.
