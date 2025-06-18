Atlanta Police Department lays out summer safety plan

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta officials laid out their summer safety plans during a news conference on Wednesday.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says crime is down all over the city and his officers aren’t resting.

“Your police department, as I said, is not going to take a vacation summer. We’re going to tackle gun violence. We’re going to tackle auto thefts. And we are going to tackle street racing throughout the city. Don’t bring that here," Schierbaum said.

Officials said they have already removed more than 1,400 guns off the streets so far this year and taken them out of the hands of drug dealers, gang members and other bad actors.

They have focused especially on keeping guns away from children.

Officials said the city is using police athletic leagues and at-promise centers, which are running camps for kids throughout the summer.

