Atlanta father found guilty of starving 4-year-old daughter to death

ATLANTA — A Fulton County jury has found a man guilty of starving his 4-year-old daughter to death.

Rodney McWeay has been standing trial in the December 2023 death of his daughter, Treasure McWeay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, he was found guilty on all counts, including malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

McWeay nodded along as the jury read out the verdict on each count.

Police responded to Renfrew Court on Dec. 11, 2023 and found the 4-year-old girl who was not alert or breathing, they said.

Grady EMS responded to the scene and took the child to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police took McWeay into custody later that month.

The judge said sentencing will occur in the next 30 days, but a specific date has not been set.

Get the latest updates from the court on WSBTV.com and on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group