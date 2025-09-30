Atlanta nonprofit distributes food to hundreds of families, needs donations

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines and the Latin American Association served hundreds of people through a food distribution held on Saturday.

Volunteers fed 1,750 individuals and 347 Georgia families, distributing fresh produce and culturally relevant groceries from the LAA headquarters on Buford Highway.

The LAA says they are in a food crisis and is asking for financial donations and/or shelf-stable food items.

Without immediate donations from the community, they say more families will be left hungry.

You can learn more and make a donation at their website.

In July alone, the LAA served 1,420 individuals in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties, distributing 17,585 pounds of food to 393 families, 77 seniors, and 597 children.

In August, they distributed 29,081 pounds of food, which is nearly double the need at this time last year.

