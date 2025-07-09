Atlanta native Ben Shelton’s run at Wimbledon ends with quarterfinal loss to Jannik Sinner

LONDON — Atlanta native Ben Shelton ended his run at Wimbledon on Wednesday after he lost to No. 1 ranked Jannik Sinner.

Sinner defeated Shelton in straight sets (7-6, 6-4, 6-4) in the quarterfinals. The two previously met in the Australian Open semifinal match, where Sinner also won in straight sets.

This was the first trip to the Wimbledon quarterfinals for Shelton. He made it to the fourth round in last month’s French Open, the Australian Open semifinal in January and the US Open semifinal in 2023.

Shelton comes from a family of tennis players, including his father Bryan Shelton and mother Lisa Shelton. Both attended Wimbledon along with Ben’s sister and Trinity Rodman, the US Women’s Soccer star who Ben has been dating since March.

Shelton who was born and raised in Atlanta until his father left Georgia Tech and accepted the University of Florida coaching job.

