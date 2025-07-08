Georgia Tech names Ryan Alpert new athletics director

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has named Ryan Alpert as its new vice president and athletics director, saying he is “one of the nation’s most respected leaders in revenue generation and athletic operations.”

Alpert is currently the senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He brings nearly two decades of leadership experience across the Southeastern Conference.

Georgia Tech also touted his success in fundraising, capital project management, external affairs and strategic planning.

“Today’s announcement is a reflection of Georgia Tech’s commitment to elevating the competitive profile of our athletic programs on par with our academic profile,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation. He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech.”

Alpert is credited for reviving the Volunteers’ programs across many sports, including a highest finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup and to three consecutive SEC All-Sports Championships. He also served as the Neyland Entertainment District lead.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Cabrera and the search committee for the opportunity to serve as the next athletic director at Georgia Tech,” said Alpert. “As college athletics continues in a period of rapid transformation, I’m excited about all the Institute has to offer and what we can accomplish together. Georgia Tech’s visionary leadership, combined with its world-class academics and commitment to competitive excellence, provides a strong foundation for the future. My family and I can’t wait to get to Atlanta and join the Yellow Jackets!”

