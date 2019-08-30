Atlanta Motor Speedway opens for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Motor Speedway is now an option for families looking for a place to camp out until Hurricane Dorian is no longer a threat.
The category 2 storm is currently heading to Florida bringing a lot of rain and damaging winds, and parts of South Georgia could feel its strength when it hits the mainland.
State leaders are ready.
“We’re staging our resources so that we have the flexibility to go where they’re needed,” said Georgia Emergency Management Agency Director Homer Bryson.
[Delta issues travel waivers ahead of Hurricane Dorian]
Georgia State Patrol have troopers on standby for evacuees traveling north on the interstates from Florida and South Georgia.
