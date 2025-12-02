Atlanta Hawks to celebrate Outkast with giveaway, Tri-City marching band performance

Hooty hoo! Calling all Outkast fans.

The Atlanta Hawks will be celebrating the iconic rap duo and their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Outkast night on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Big Boi will be in attendance and honored at the game, which will also feature a halftime performance from the Tri-Cities High School Marching Bulldog Band.

The first 5,000 fans will get a limited-edition Outkast hand-knit figure set of Big Boi and Andre 3000 in vintage Hawks gear. Of course, fans will get to hear Outkast’s iconic discography throughout the night.

Tickets are available for Outkast night here.

