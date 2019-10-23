0 Atlanta Esports team, the Reign, takes major step in Atlanta sports

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves, Falcons and United aren't the only teams in town anymore. There's also a team of professional gamers called the Reign.

The owners of the team have now purchased a building.

Electronic Sports, better known as Esports, is a growing sport in the country.

“Oh, it gets crazy. Fans are completely passionate about it," said Battle and Brew’s Soel Tran.

Tran co-owns Battle and Brew in Sandy Springs, where the online battles are part of a multibillion dollar industry.

“The market has grown massively. The viewership for the last 'League of Legends' finals beat out the Super Bowl. Because it's global,” said Battle and Brew’s marketing manager Brian Smawley.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has covered tournaments at the Cobb Energy Centre, where thousands of fans paid to watch the world's best fight over a million dollar purse.

“Linkin Park owns part of an Esports team. Shaq owns part of an Esports team," Brian Smawley said.

WSB-TV's parent company, Cox Enterprises, is part owner of the Atlanta Reign. It just purchased a local warehouse that gamers believe will be a new training facility.

At Battle and Brew, they say Atlanta has become an Esports hub.

“The environment here is so exciting when the Reign plays. To hear chants of A-T-L in the back," gamer Adam Smawley.

“Sort of like a home game for the Braves or Falcons, with fans ready to watch and cheer on their favorite home team. That's the greatest part. It's a home team for Atlanta,” Tran said.

The spokesperson for the Atlanta Reign said the team is looking forward to putting down roots in the city in a variety of ways.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.