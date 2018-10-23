City's esports team officially has a name!

ATLANTA - Officials with Atlanta Esports Ventures have announced the name of the local team: Atlanta Reign.
“We are excited to finally unveil the Atlanta Reign,” said Paul Hamilton, president and CEO of Atlanta Esports Ventures. “We want to engage directly with Atlanta’s passionate esports community and the city as a whole.”
The Reign joins the Overwatch League as one of eight new franchises following the league’s widely-successful inaugural season.
The team’s official colors are light gray, red and charcoal gray. The team logo features a red phoenix rising within a royal crest.
The Atlanta Reign is owned by Atlanta Esports Ventures, a partnership between Cox Enterprises and Province Inc. created in 2018.
Cox is the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Channel 2 Action News.
“Above all, we are looking forward to seeing what this team can accomplish,” said Hamilton. “We are building a strong organization with a singular focus on winning long-term.”
The Overwatch League is an international esports league with teams originating from Boston to Shanghai.
The teams compete against each other playing the popular first-person-shooter video game, "Overwatch."
The 2019 Overwatch League season kicks off on Feb. 14, 2019. For more information on the Overwatch League, CLICK HERE.
This article was written by Todd C. Duncan, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
