Police charge man with woman's murder in 28-year-old cold case from Marietta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe they have solved a 28-year-old cold case after matching a palm print found at a murder scene to an inmate in Indiana.
Cathy Glass was stabbed to death in her home in Marietta in 1991. For nearly three decades, police didn't have suspect or much evidence other than a palm print at the home.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned that police were recently able to match the print to Trent Allen Brown, who is currently in prison in Indiana. Brown has been charged with Glass' murder.
We're learning more about how police were able to crack the cold case, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Horror experience has 40-page waiver, medical check and is too scary to finish
- 2 dead when vehicle plunges 4 stories from parking garage
- Pepper spray released into congregation during sermon at New Birth church
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}