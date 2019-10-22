Pepper spray released into congregation during sermon at New Birth church

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A search is underway for two men who released pepper spray into a church congregation, sickening dozens of worshippers.
It happened Sunday at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. Pastor Jamal Bryant said he was in the pulpit, unaware of the chaos unfolding in another part of the sanctuary.
The pastor details what happened when people started rushing out the doors, gasping for air, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
"It's terrible. I saw them walking outside, coughing and all of this stuff," church member CeCe Carr said.
The church sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement:
"During today's service, we experienced an isolated incident that is currently under investigation by our security team and the DeKalb County Police Department. None of our members were injured, and we thank the local first responders for promptly addressing this matter. We have initiated a full-scale review of our security procedures and protocols, and we will exhaust ourselves to ensure New Birth remains a safe place to worship and fellowship."
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}