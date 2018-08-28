Atlanta copycat? Man arrested after jumping fence, approaching Delta airplane at LAX

LOS ANGELES - Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight had a scary encounter with a man officials say jumped a fence and approached the airplane at Los Angeles International Airport.
Photos and videos were posted on Twitter and Facebook of the incident.
One passenger said the suspect even started doing push-ups before being taken into custody.
No one was injured.
In June, Atlanta's airport had a very similar incident when a nearly-naked man hopped the fence and jumped onto the wing of the airplane.
Jhryin Jones, 19, was charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
The view from our @Delta flight at LAX. A guy ran onto the runway and started doing push-ups. Swiftly apprehended by @LAAirportPD before he could transition to sprints. @flyLAXairport #LAXPD pic.twitter.com/otYpZDO9cT— Chad Ridgely (@ChadRidgely) August 27, 2018
