Atlanta Braves total revenue up 7% compared to this time last year

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The owner of the Atlanta Braves and the Battery Atlanta, released its third-quarter 2025 financial results.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc.’s total revenue grew to $312 million in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

That’s up 7% from the prior-year period.

Revenue from Atlanta Braves baseball increased 4% from last year to $284 million. And revenue from The Battery Atlanta grew 56% from the prior year period to $27 million.

Baseball revenue is calculated from ticket sales, concessions, advertising sponsorships, suites and premium seat fees, and national and local broadcast rights.

Development revenue is calculated from the company’s real estate portfolio, including The Battery Atlanta, and primarily includes rental income.

Overall, the company’s total assets are worth more than $1.67 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

For a full breakdown of the data, visit bravesholdings.com.

