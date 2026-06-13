The Atlanta Beltline now has nearly 17-miles of connected trails

ATLANTA — On a hot and mostly sunny Friday afternoon, the developers of Atlanta’s Beltline and a cadre of city officials cut the ribbon on a stretch of trail that connects nearly two-thirds of the entire project.

By opening the connection between segments 2 and 3 of the Southside Trail, there is now something to connect the east and the westside of the loop that wraps around Atlanta.

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There is now 16.7 continuous trail miles of the planned 22-mile loop open to walkers, runners, visitors and trail users. Additionally, the 1.6 mile long Westside Beltline Connector Trail grants access to a variety of locations in the western part of the city.

“Today’s celebration is more than just an opening of another section of the Atlanta Beltline,” said City of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “For the first time, 36 neighborhoods are connected by nearly 17 continuous miles of trail, bringing people together one mile at a time. This is one of the most significant milestones in the Beltline’s history and a powerful example of what Atlanta can accomplish when we dream big and work together.”

The Mayor also serves on the Beltline’s Board of Directors.

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The newly opened section now stretches from Armour Yards in NE Atlanta, through Piedmont Park then connects with Boulevard Crossing Park, Chosewood Park, Pittsburgh Yards, Lee and White, Washington Park, Shirley Franklin Park and up and into Blandtown.

It helps connect 36 different neighborhoods across the city which was part of the original design and plan for the project that was created way back in 2005.

“Twenty years ago, the Beltline was an ambitious vision. Today, nearly 17 continuous miles of trail reconnect communities across Atlanta, bringing that vision to life in ways few could have imagined,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

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The Beltline, which developers say gets roughly 2.5 million visits per year, says that the plan is to finish the final 4.7 miles of the 22-mile loop by 2030.

Once completed, it would be the world’s longest linear Arboretum with over 400 acres of parks.

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