Atlanta airport, hospitals bracing for possible interruption to water service

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta is warning of a possible water outage Wednesday morning as work gets underway at a major pumping station.

    Crews are fixing a leak and local businesses in the area are bracing for a possible interruption to water service.

    Atlanta Watershed Management originally discovered the leak last Sunday.

    Channel 2 Action News learned that a failed joint near the Hemp Hill Steam Pumping Station on 14th Street caused that leak. 

    The city said the risk of disruption is low but officials urged Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and area hospitals to have an alternative water supply on standby.

