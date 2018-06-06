Atlanta airport, hospitals bracing for possible interruption to water service

ATLANTA - The City of Atlanta is warning of a possible water outage Wednesday morning as work gets underway at a major pumping station.
Crews are fixing a leak and local businesses in the area are bracing for a possible interruption to water service.
Atlanta Watershed Management originally discovered the leak last Sunday.
Channel 2 Action News learned that a failed joint near the Hemp Hill Steam Pumping Station on 14th Street caused that leak.
The city said the risk of disruption is low but officials urged Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and area hospitals to have an alternative water supply on standby.
