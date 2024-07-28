Athens-Clarke County Courthouse normal operations to resume Monday after being treated for bed bugs

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Courthouse is expected to resume normal operations on Monday, July 29, after being closed last week to be treated for bedbugs.

On Friday, the courthouse, located on East Washington Street, announced that the treatment for the bedbugs was complete on all five floors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The courthouse closed for the week after an Emergency Order was issued by Superior Court Chief Judge Lisa Lott on July 22.

As a result, all filing deadlines imposed under the Emergency Order remain valid and will expire on Monday, July 29.

Judge Lott thanked the facility management administrator for the response and others who helped during the treatment.

“I would like to thank Facilities Management and (Facilities Management Administrator) Ms. Beth Smith for their tireless and efficient response,” said Judge Lott. “I would also like to recognize and thank our Courthouse Sheriff’s Office Deputies who were on site with the exterminators during the entire treatment. Their efforts ensured that the treatment reached every corner of our Courthouse and that all facilities, offices, courtrooms, and chambers were protected in every way.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Treatment began Tuesday, July 22, after the Athens-Clarke County Central Services Department was made aware of possible bed bugs in areas of the building and contacted a pest control company for a full assessment.

The bed bugs were only found in areas on three levels, but treatment involved closing and treating the entire facility.

The source of the bed bugs is unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Six Flags Over Georgia had its first night requiring chaperones for teens. This is how it went The amusement park introduced the rule after a fight escalated into a shooting on the park’s opening day in March.

©2024 Cox Media Group