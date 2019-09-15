At least 15 people taken to hospitals after major accident shuts down I-20

ATLANTA - A major accident involving multiple cars shut down I-20 eastbound just before I-285 on Saturday night and sent over a dozen people to the hospital.
Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed a virtual parking lot on I-20 as crews worked to process the scene. Some cars ran over plastic barriers to try to exit the highway, while some drivers waited outside of their vehicles.
All lanes of I-20 were closed.
Atlanta police said 15 -20 people were taken to hospitals, several with serious injuries.
Officers are investigating the accident.
We're working to learn more about how the accident happened, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
