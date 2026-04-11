Astronaut, Georgia Tech grad reflects on space travel: ‘We had such a good time together’

ATLANTA — Shane Kimbrough, a retired astronaut, reflected on his earliest dreams of space travel.

“When you’re a young kid my age, we’re watching the men walk on the moon. It really captivated our entire country,” he said.

His mission is accomplished. The Georgia Tech grad took four trips to space, most recently, on Space X’s Crew 2.

Kimbrough’s journeys included one stay that was 200 days long.

“Two hundred days was a long time. But we had such a good time together, and the crew really made the difference for me being up there,” he said.

Kimbrough says the view of planet Earth from afar is the thing that sticks with him and, he believes, many astronauts the most.

“In our everyday lives of traffic and getting to work, and then there’s wars going on and just all the busyness around the world, you don’t see any of that when you’re looking at Earth from space,” he said.

As for the future, he spoke of a mission to the moon.

“Artemis 2 is laying the groundwork for something for now, only our imagination can see,” Kimbrough said.

“I hope one day if we can get the moon kind of colonized or, you know, inhabited, that you could potentially take a vacation up there, right,” he said.

Kimbrough also spoke about exercising in space. He dedicated two hours a day to working out: “It’s necessary to keep your body in shape for space travel and the jolt back to ‘gravity and reality’ when returning home.”

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