Arthur Blank donating $500K to help people devastated by Hurricane Dorian

ATLANTA - Arthur Blank is stepping up to help the people devastated by Hurricane Dorian.
The owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United announced grants through his family foundation totaling $500,000 to two organizations on the Great Abaco and Grand Bahama islands
[Hurricane regains strength, now Cat. 3 as it pushes toward Carolinas]
Here is where the money is going:
World Central Kitchen - $250,000 to immediately provide meals and water to affected individuals and families in The Bahamas.
Direct Relief - $250,000 to provide needed medical supplies and outreach to the more remote parts of the islands through local hospitals and health clinics, reaching more vulnerable residents.
[PHOTOS: Hurricane Dorian causes floods, devastation across the Bahamas]
"We have seen far too often the aftermath of natural disasters on not only the physical infrastructure of an impacted area, but more importantly, on the personal lives of residents in these communities," said Blank. "In working with World Central Kitchen and Direct Relief, our hope is that residents of The Bahamas can feel a sense of comfort and hope knowing that people care about them and their future well-being."
Each organization is currently on the ground in The Bahamas working around the clock to help those affected by the hurricane.
