Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that killed Macon woman

MACON, Ga. — A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and killing her has been arrested in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Quintarius Johnson, 36, in connection with the crash that happened on Bloomfield Road on Jan. 19.

When the body of Priscilla Watson, 43, was initially found, investigators thought she died from a stab wound.

Following an autopsy, they determined her cause of death was not a stab wound, but instead an impact wound consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of Johnson, whose lawyer contacted the sheriff’s office to negotiate his surrender.

Johnson turned himself into the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday.

He is charged with first degree homicide by vehicle.

He is being held without bond.

