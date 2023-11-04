Arrest made for February murder of Floyd County man, deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — In February, Sam Franklin Jr. was shot to death during an aggravated assault, according to sheriff’s deputies in Floyd County.

Now, the sheriff’s office has a man in custody for the charges of felony aggravated assault and murder, related to Franklin’s death.

According to FCSO, Jaquavious Jaquail Carter, a convicted felon, was assaulting Franklin while armed with a handgun, and shot him, causing his death.

Arrest warrants for Carter were filed Wednesday after a witness came forward alleging Carter was the murder suspect.

Carter is now in custody, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all of which are felonies.

Deputies said Carter was also charged “with discharging a firearm near a public street and possession of a firearm regarding an incident that happened in July,” in addition to the aggravated assault and murder charges added Nov. 1.

He is currently in custody at the Floyd County Jail, with bond denied.

