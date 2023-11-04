Tow truck drivers lining I-575 to remember fellow driver killed while clearing crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A tow truck driver killed on the job is being laid to rest over the weekend.

On Saturday, before his visitation, tow trucks and cars will drive to the site of the crash on I-575 to pay their respects to Frank Ingram.

They are gathering at the Cherokee County Fire Training Center on Holly Springs Pkwy. and will begin driving at 2 p.m.

Ingram, 48, was working to clear a crash on I-575 near Sixes Road in Woodstock last month when another car hit the wreckage, killing him.

His family told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna that he survived a similar crash just a few years ago.

The family had a simple message after the crash: move over and save lives when you see flashing lights.

Georgia has a move-over law, which requires that you move over a lane or slow down below the speed limit when you see flashing lights.

Organizers of the Saturday procession say they are holding the event to honor Ingram and bring awareness to the move-over law in an effort to save lives.

Ingram’s funeral service is planned for Sunday.

Tow truck driver killed in crash on I-575 south in Cherokee County

