Applying for job? Watch out for scammers posting fake listings on real websites

They are fake jobs, posted on real job sites.
The often elaborate schemes come complete with fake websites and fake company letterhead. It is often actually an effort to gain access to your bank accounts or credit cards.
"She told me she found my profile on LinkedIn," Marty Vickers told Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray.
With six kids under one roof, Vickers said the job offer to be a logistics supply manager sounded like a godsend.
"It was exactly what I was looking for. I would be able to dictate my own schedule," Vickers said.
For nearly three months after he was offered a job, Vickers exchanged dozens of emails, went through online trainings and even did hours and hours of work for the company.
But the company's website now does not exist.
"These are people trying to do the right thing and they are being victimized and it's egregious," said Shawn Conroy from the Georgia Attorney General's office consumer protection division.
Conroy says they have seen a rise in complaints about fake job posts on real job sites.
What the schemes are really after is your personal information, or access to your bank accounts and credit cards. "Be very skeptical in these situations," Conroy said.
Vickers says he called the attorney general's office after the company wanted him to use his own credit card and wanted him to provide access to his card.
